BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football and Flag Football League (CVPWFL) is entering its 56th year of football and will have their yearly signups and tryouts on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Union High School. Also, equipment issue will be on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Please wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers to tryouts, which will take place after registration. It is open to children entering third grade through eighth grade throughout the Connecticut Valley, including Vermont and New Hampshire residents.

There is now a third grade team. Grades four to six participate in Pee Wee Football, and grades seven and eight participate in our junior high program.

You must attend one of the signup nights to register, and players already in the league must attend one of these dates as well, or make arrangements by calling Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902. Cheerleaders, ages 4-14, must also sign up on one of these dates, or contact Ashley Buffum at 603-477-7439.

There are no weight limits. Every kid is welcome.

Again this year, we will be offering flag football for the younger players. The age groups are 4-7 years old. Signups will be at the same time as Pee Wee Football dates.

There is a cost to participate in each of the programs.