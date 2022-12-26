Charlestown Boys Basketball

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The middle school basketball season has opened up with some good playing teams in our ‘Connecticut Valley Region’. One of these teams is the Charlestown, N.H. “Forts”. There are twelve energetic, focused, and hard playing players on the 2022-23 team. “The season started off with a couple of bumps, but, has brought home a very nice win this past Tuesday evening”, said Coach Smokey Aumand.

Teams on the tight schedule include;

Bellows Falls, Claremont A and B, Green Mt., Springfield, Sunapee, Unity, Vilas & Walpole.