Black River Rugby Club opens 2025 season

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rugby Club is kicking off its 2025 season with plenty to celebrate, starting with a dominant performance at the annual Albany Law Tournament on April 26, where the team clinched the championship for the second consecutive year. With their eyes set on another strong campaign, the club invites fans and newcomers alike to their first home game on Saturday, June 7, at 1 p.m., at Fletcher Farm Field, on Route 103 in Ludlow.

Fueling the team’s momentum is the continued and generous support of sponsors Mark Verespy and The Killarney Irish Pub, who have been the bedrock team sponsor for more than a decade. Recently, Long Trail Brewing has been added as a team sponsor. This support of Black River Rugby reinforces the team’s deep roots in the local community. Their sponsorship helps with essential team needs – from travel and uniforms, to outreach and field maintenance – allowing players to focus on what they do best, play hard-hitting, exciting rugby.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our sponsors,” said Black River Rugby Club President Kyle Thompson. “Mark and The Killarney are more than supporters – they’re part of the team’s heartbeat and family. We’re proud to represent their names on and off the field.”

Black River Rugby practices weekly on Thursdays, at 5 p.m., at Fletcher Farm Field. No experience is required, and the club welcomes players of all skill levels, from seasoned veterans to curious beginners. Whether you’ve played before, or just want to get involved with a spirited and welcoming group, now is a great time to join.

The June 7 home opener promises to be a lively event, with fans encouraged to bring friends, family, lawn chairs, dogs, and plenty of team spirit. Surrounded by Vermont’s natural beauty and backed by the cheers of the local crowd, Fletcher Farm Field is the perfect stage for grassroots rugby at its best.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss the kickoff on Saturday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Come for the rugby, stay for the camaraderie.