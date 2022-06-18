BFUHS Track and Field results

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Four Bellows Falls Union High School track and field athletes competed in the two day Vermont Decathlon Championships at Burlington High School on Monday and Tuesday, June 13 and 14. The decathlon featured the following events: 100 meters, 110 meter high hurdles, 400 meters, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus, javelin, and capped off with the 1,500-meter run.

The boys team, composed of three recent seniors – Max Hooke, Mack Ross, and Jon Terry – had a very strong fourth place finish of 23 teams. Sophomore Tela Harty was the lone Terrier girl competitor and finished 21st overall of 52 girl athletes.

For the boys, Terry finished 14th overall of 60 boys, with highlights of fifth place in the discus, and two 11th place scores in shot put and javelin. Hooke finished 21st overall while placing third in the high hurdles, sixth in the high jump, and eighth in the shot put. Ross rounded out the boys team score with a 29th place overall finish with 14th place and 15th place results in pole vault and the 1,500 meters.

Harty placed well in several events with highlights of eighth in shot put, and two tenth place finishes in the discus and javelin throws.

Complete results are available at www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/453628/results/all.

Written by Tim Clark, Bellows Falls coach.