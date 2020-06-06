Bellows Falls Junior League seeking community interest

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Junior League provides baseball opportunities to the youth of the Rockingham surrounding community. Like everything else, in the essence of public safety, we have not been able to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As our state enters Phase 3 and eventually Phase 4 of Gov. Phil Scott’s plan for reopening, we want to once again provide baseball to the area youth by abiding to all safety guidelines set forth by the governor and the Vermont Health Department.

We are actively reaching out to our baseball community to see if there is interest in making a baseball season happen this year, later in the summer extending into September. If anybody has an opinion or interest, they can email us at bellowsfallslittleleague@gmail.com or call 1-802-289-4239. You can also like us on Facebook to see all that we provide to our great community. Remember Vermont; we are in this together!