Bellows Falls boys move to 7-4

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Bellows Falls boys’ basketball team earned their seventh win Saturday, Jan. 25 in Townshend. They played a balanced game against Leland and Gray, 63-42. Dylan Clark scored 16 points, Ryan Kelley had 13, Isaac Wilkinson 8, Griff Waryas 9, and Jamison Nystrom had 7.

Coach John Hollar said, “We shared the ball nicely both in transition and in the quarter court. With each game, I am becoming less concerned about the consistency of our defensive positioning be it full court, half court, or quarter court.”

Bellows Falls hosted Rivendell and Leland and Gray hosted Twin Valley Tuesday, Jan. 28.