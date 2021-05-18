2021 Walpole Summer Baseball League

WALPOLE, N.H. – Sign up for this year’s Walpole Summer Baseball League for ages 7-12. The 2021 season runs from June 29 through July 29 with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games are played at the Walpole Fields.

Players ages 10-12 will play in the senior division with players ages 7-9 in the junior division. Eligibility is based on age as of April 30, 2021 – players must be 7 or have not turned 13 by April 30.

Sign up in-person at Hubbard Park Tuesday, May 25, from 5:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday May 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.; or Saturday, May 29, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

There is a fee to play. For any questions, please call Steve Corey at 603-313-9569.