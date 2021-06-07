2021 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year

REGION – Catherine Gilwee was named 2020-21 Vermont Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, recognizing the Champlain Valley Union High School senior as the top player in the state. She led the Redhawks to a 9-0 record this past season.

Gilwee was named “Miss Basketball” by the Burlington Free Press, and is a three-time First Team All-State and First Team All-Metro honoree. She also is the 2020-21 MaxPreps Vermont High School Girls Basketball POY.

She guided CVU to a 30-0 record over her final two years, though both postseasons were ended by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a junior, the University of Vermont signee led CVU to a 21-0 record and the program went 74-4 over her four years.

Catherine is the fifth Redhawk girl basketball player to earn the honor from Gatorade.

Gilwee plays AAU basketball for the Lone Wolf Athletics where every Vermont Girls’ Basketball Gatorade POY recipient for the last 16 years has played.

Lone Wolf Athletics is run by Wayne Lafley and consists of four or five girls’ teams of various ages. Players come from all over Vermont and some areas of New Hampshire and New York. They are one of the best organizations in the New England area.

Written by Don Lloyd of Springfield, Vt.