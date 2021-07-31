2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University

CASTLETON, Vt. – Seventy-two of the finest high school football players from New Hampshire and Vermont are about to begin practicing for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. It will be a week when strong legs run so that weak legs may walk. The summer’s classic will again be played at Castleton University’s David Wolk Stadium Saturday, Aug. 7.

Players from both states are scheduled to arrive Sunday, Aug. 1. Double sessions will be the order of the day for both teams. Both head coaches, Chad Pacheco of Brattleboro Union High School and Paul Landry of Kingswood Regional High School, have stressed the importance for their players to be in good physical condition when reporting to camp. The two teams will be headquartered at Castleton University for six days before playing in the Shrine Game on the following Saturday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Castleton will be host to our local Media Day for coach and player interviews, complete with Shrine Hospital patients from around the region. The two teams will witness the true meaning of Shrine football and why they play the game. We are also honored to have Jack Healy as Grand Marshall. Jack is a longtime supporter of the game.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional parade was canceled due to the unknown future restrictions at the time of scheduling. The 2021 game will also not feature our traditional all-star band, as a result of schools not having in-person musical programs this past spring. Cheerleaders from both New Hampshire and Vermont will again be cheering for both teams. Advanced ticket sales are available online through Eventbrite – Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl through Aug. 6. Pregame introductions start at noon with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland, Vt. and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier, Vt. This game is played as a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children. It is our hope that those attending recognize our efforts of this classic football game for the benefit of our patients and will support this worthwhile cause.

Again this year, we will feature the ever-popular 50/50 raffle with the winning ticket to be drawn at halftime. Also at halftime, we will be recognizing our 2020 players and coaches who weren’t able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several will be in attendance, so don’t miss this chance to cheer them on.

Internet live streaming coverage of the game will again be available by Northeast Sports Network. The NSN website address is www.nsnsports.net.

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl wishes safe travels to the game and return for everyone who plans on attending. Handicap accessible parking is available next to the stadium for those needing assistance.