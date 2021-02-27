Winter sports schedule, March 4-12

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4 –

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Poultney, 7 p.m.

Long Trail at Green Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.

Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Poultney, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 8 –

Girls basketball –

Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 5 p.m.

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Poultney at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9 –

Boys basketball –

Green Mountain at Poultney, 7 p.m.

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Leland & Gray, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11 –

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 6 p.m.

Green Mountain at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 6 p.m.