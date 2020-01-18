Winter sports schedule, Jan. 23-31

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
THURSDAY, JAN. 23 –
Boys basketball
Leland and Gray at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Leland and Gray at Poultney, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24 –
Boys basketball
Black River at Poultney, 7 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.
Black River at Websterville Baptist Christian, 6 p.m.
Long Trail School at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 27 –
Girls basketball
Poultney at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28 –
Boys basketball
Black River at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 –
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Mill River at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31 –
Boys basketball
Green Mountain at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Black River, 6:30 p.m.