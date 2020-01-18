Winter sports schedule, Jan. 23-31

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!

THURSDAY, JAN. 23 –

Boys basketball

Leland and Gray at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Poultney, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24 –

Boys basketball

Black River at Poultney, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25 –

Boys basketball

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.

Black River at Websterville Baptist Christian, 6 p.m.

Long Trail School at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 27 –

Girls basketball

Poultney at Black River, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 28 –

Boys basketball

Black River at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 –

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 30 –

Boys basketball

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Mill River at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31 –

Boys basketball

Green Mountain at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Black River, 6:30 p.m.