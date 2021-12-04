Winter sports schedule, Dec. 10-17

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10 –

Boys basketball –

Fall Mountain at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Green Mountain at Gillam Tourney in Hartford, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Arlington at Leland & Gray Tourney, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Long Trail, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11 –

Boys basketball –

Arlington at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.

Gillam Tourney Finals in Hartford

Long Trail at Leland & Gray, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 13 –

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain Tourney, 7:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 5:30 p.m.

West Rutland at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Long Trail at Green Mountain Tourney, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15 –

Girls basketball –

Leland & Gray at Arlington, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16 –

Girls basketball –

Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17 –

Boys basketball –

Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 6:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rivendell Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Mascenic at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.