Winona Smith Scholarship opportunity

REGION – The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of league leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to Vermont high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities of civic participation and community service Smith displayed.

Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their teacher.

Applications, due on April 30, must be completed at www.bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails. Students need to submit two essays of 300-500 words, one on issues concerning voting rights, and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required, to be submitted at www.bit.ly/LWVTeacherRec.

The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational, technical, or trade school, and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.

Last year, the league awarded scholarships to students from Essex and Winooski High Schools, and St. Johnsbury Academy.

Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Audrey Grant at lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.