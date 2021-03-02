Winona Smith Scholarship opportunities now open

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their instructor.

Applications, due May 1, 2021, can be completed online at www.bit.ly/lwvscholarship. Students need to submit two essays (500 words), one on issues concerning voting rights and, the other, on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.

The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced June 1, 2021.

Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Hazen Union, Rutland, South Burlington, and U32 High Schools.

Questions can be directed to Becky Miller at lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to men and women of all ages. With more than 100 years of experience and 800 local and state affiliates, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations.