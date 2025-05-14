Windsor County Mentors seeks mentors

REGION – Windsor County Mentors, the youth mentoring organization that has served all of Windsor County, Vt., since 1974, has an immediate need for adult volunteer mentors.

Local youth are waiting to be matched with caring adults, and now is the time to volunteer.

Windsor County Mentors has more than 50 years’ experience matching caring adults with youth in need to help them thrive. Mentoring offers vulnerable youth opportunities to share experiences with reliable adults to widen their vision of themselves, helping them to become confident, contributing members of their community.

Windsor County Mentors creates and nurtures community- and school-based mentoring partnerships, free of charge, to local children between ages 5 and 18 who could benefit from a long-term, trusting relationship with an adult in their community.

In the school mentoring program, WCM trains and certifies adult volunteers to be mentors who are then matched with children at a local school. Once matched, the pair meets weekly at the school, during the school day, for an hour. In our community program, the matched pairs meet weekly on their own time for up to two hours.

During their time together, mentor and mentee can partake in whatever activity they choose – having lunch together, completing school work, playing a game, or just talking. What they do is less important than the fact that they are together, sharing their lives.

For further information, contact Windsor County Mentors at 802-674-5101, or email executive director Matthew Garcia at matthew@wcmentors.org.