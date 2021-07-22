Wantastiquet Rotary grants scholarships

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Wantastiquet Rotary would like to thank all of the people who contributed to our 2020-2021 scholarship fund; 2020-2021 was a difficult year for our club to raise money. Our major scholarship fundraiser was a No-Show St. Patrick’s Day Gala. Through the generous donations from the community, we are proud to award six $1,000 scholarships to students living in the mountain towns.

Our scholarship recipients from Londonderry, Vt., are Florence Njordge, Devan Kajah, Grace DiStasio, Karson Barclay, and Jaden Bauch, and from Weston, Vt., Ethan Prins.

Along with these scholarship recipients, two scholarships were granted in 2019-2020 to students who elected to take a gap year due to the Coronavirus pandemic were also awarded.

The Wantastiquet Rotary wishes all our scholars good luck in their academic endeavors.