VSAC awards $1.4 million in scholarships to high school seniors

REGION – Vermont Student Assistance Corp has announced it has awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors to continue their education after high school.

In addition to the scholarships for high school seniors, VSAC has also awarded over $4.6 million in scholarships to college students returning to school this fall.

VSAC administers 150 scholarships on behalf of state organizations, the federal government, civic groups, and individuals. Scholarships range from $500 to $12,500 and many are renewable for up to four years.

Scholarships, like grants, are financial aid that does not need to be paid back; however, scholarships, unlike grants, are competitive, meaning that eligible applicants vie for a limited number of awards. Scholarships are typically based on factors unique to each scholarship, including residency, degree program or major, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and in some cases, financial need.

VSAC awarded 800 scholarships to 583 graduating seniors. The following local students have received scholarships.

At Bellows Falls Union High School, five seniors will receive $13,200 in scholarships: Faith Bemis, Stephanie Holland, Justin Pinette, Hunter Smith, and Grace Thompson.

Chandre Pero, a senior at the Compass School, received a $1,000 scholarship.

At Leland and Gray Union High School, seniors Sydney Hescock, Bay Holmes, and Elizabeth Longo will receive $9,300 in scholarships.

Windham County seniors Kaylah Jacobs and Athena Fowler-Shaw will receive $5,000 in scholarships.

At Black River High School, five seniors will receive $5,000 in scholarships: Ryan Boyle, Robert Hamel, Alexander Kirdzik, Christina Letourneau, and Esha Patel.

At Green Mountain Union High School, 22 seniors will receive $45,400 in scholarships, including James Anderson, Lucy Applegate, Alexander Beshay, Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Gary Gaudet, Ozzie Jewett, Lydia Jones, Laurel King, Anne Lamson, Tierra Maclean, Nina Neptune, Chase Rawson, Sagen-Rayne Savage, Raevyn Stocker, Magali Stowell Aleman, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Tomas, Abigail Williams, Madison Wilson, and Angelae Wunderle.

At Springfield High School, 34 seniors received $61,000 in scholarships: Julianna Albero-Levings, Victoria Amsden, Abigail Beaulieu, Alexus Beebe, Brandon Bennett, Emily Benson, William Bishop, Ashley Chamberlin, Brady Clark, Maria Colaluca, Lucia Coutermarsh, Ariel Day, Alyssa Ferris, Allison Gibbons, Sarah Gurney, Grace Guy, Emma Howard, Xandrea Luurtsema, Dylan Merrow, Madison O’Brien, Lucas Pugh, Koleman Schippert, Adam Stokarski, Deserae Swanner, Madison Tennis, Anthony Thibodeau, Owen Thibodeau, Jenna Veysey, Damian Warner, Kaylee Warren, Maizy White, Mycah White, Kayden Wolf, and Noah Zierfus.