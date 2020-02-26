Vermont High School Individual Championships final four

RUTLAND, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 22, the top 32 individual bowlers traveled to Rutland Bowlerama for the Individual Championships.

The Final Four are:

First, Patrick Kelley, Windsor

Second, Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven

Third, Howard Stockwell, Randolph

Fourth, Julius Dodson, Burlington

Team standings as of Feb. 15, 2020:

1. Windsor, 90

2. Randolph, 85

3. Fair Haven, 85

4. S. Burlington, 82

5. Essex, 72

6. Brattleboro, 54

7. Burlington, 54

8. Springfield, 49

9. White River Valley, 43

10. Enosburg, 43

11. Hartford, 38

The Team Championships will take place Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Twin City Lanes in Barre, Vt.