Vermont High School Individual Championships final four

RUTLAND, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 22, the top 32 individual bowlers traveled to Rutland Bowlerama for the Individual Championships.
The Final Four are:
- First, Patrick Kelley, Windsor
- Second, Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven
- Third, Howard Stockwell, Randolph
- Fourth, Julius Dodson, Burlington
Team standings as of Feb. 15, 2020:
1. Windsor, 90
2. Randolph, 85
3. Fair Haven, 85
4. S. Burlington, 82
5. Essex, 72
6. Brattleboro, 54
7. Burlington, 54
8. Springfield, 49
9. White River Valley, 43
10. Enosburg, 43
11. Hartford, 38
The Team Championships will take place Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Twin City Lanes in Barre, Vt.