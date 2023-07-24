Vermont author Doug Wilhelm at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is thrilled to announce a Summer Readers event featuring Vermont author Doug Wilhelm, and a book on Monday, July 31, at 5 p.m.

Wilhelm is the author of 14 books for middle-grade readers, including “The Revealers” and nine books in the “Choose Your Own Adventure” series. During the visit, Wilhelm will captivate the audience with fascinating tales behind his books, offer insights into his creative process, and inspire young minds to cultivate a love for reading and storytelling.

As part of the celebration, the Rockingham Free Public Library is delighted to host a book giveaway. All youth who attend will be able to select two new books to keep from a wide selection of options!

Don’t miss the chance to meet Doug Wilhelm in person and discover the magic of his stories. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable event.

This free and open to the public Summer Readers program is made possible by a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). For more information, contact the library at 802-463-4270, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.