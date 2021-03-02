University of Maine announces fall 2020 Dean’s List

REGION – The University of Maine recognized 4,133 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2020 semester. Local students include Ethan Rhoad of Brownsville, Sage Allen of Ludlow, and Andrew Czwakiel of Springfield.

Due to the unusual and challenging circumstances faced this semester amid the global pandemic, the university has modified its Dean’s List policy for the fall 2020 term. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List has been waived. Instead, students will be eligible if they earned Dean’s List recognition in spring 2020 and have placed all of their fall 2020 courses on pass or fail; or if they have earned a minimum GPA of a 3.5, regardless of the number of credits taken, in fall 2020.