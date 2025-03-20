Union Street School principal candidate meet-and-greets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield School District is pleased to announce that there have been two candidates recommended for the position of principal of the Union Street School, and they will be visiting Union Street School for a meet-and-greet on Wednesday, March 26.

Patrick Gordon and Lyndsie Perkins will have an opportunity to interact with students and staff in the afternoon. In the evening, there will be a chance for the community, administrators, and the board to learn more about the candidates.

The separate candidate sessions with the community will be held in person at Union Street School. As well, feedback forms are requested to be submitted once you have attended each session.

Perkins’ meet-and-greet will be held from 6-6:45 p.m., in Room 161 (the library). The feedback form for Perkins can be found at www.tinyurl.com/yc65kssv.

Gordon’s meet-and-greet will be from 6:50-7:35 p.m., in Room 180 (the music room). The feedback form for Gordon can be found at www.tinyurl.com/mrfuz7dr.

All participants are asked to provide feedback to the team for each candidate.

All feedback forms should be submitted no later than Thursday, March 27, at 12 p.m. The team will then review all feedback forms received prior to selection of a candidate to be recommended to the board for approval.

Thank you for your interest and participation in this process.

A short introduction by each candidate is below.

Patrick Gordon

I am an educational leader who strives to make decisions based on what is best for students. My philosophy is one that encompasses the education of the whole child: the child’s academic, social, and emotional wellbeing. I am passionate about removing barriers for students and families so they can thrive in public education systems. I have worked as a special educator, classroom teacher, and principal throughout my career. I received my Bachelor of Arts in music and Master of Science in education from The College of Saint Rose, and my Master of Arts in educational leadership from Castleton University. I am a committed lifelong learner, and regularly engage in professional development to grow as an educator. I reside in Hartford with my wife, two young sons, and tiny 8-pound dog. When not at school, I enjoy cooking, video games, and time with my family.

Lyndsie Perkins

My name is Lyndsie Perkins, and I am a Springfield resident, alum, and a former classroom teacher at Union Street for nine years. I have spent the last four years at Hartland Elementary School, starting as assistant principal for one year, and then serving as principal for the past three years. I completed my undergraduate work in elementary education at the University of Vermont, and my master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, along with K-12 school administration certification, at Southern New Hampshire University. I am excited about the possibility of supporting Springfield’s students, staff, families, and community.