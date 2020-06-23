TRSU summer food service

REGION – Two Rivers Supervisory Union is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows.

Breakfast will be served June 22 to Aug. 7, from 8 to 8:30 a.m., at the following locations:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main Street, in Chester

Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street, in Ludlow

Pick up “Grab-n-Go” breakfast and lunch will be available from June 22 to Aug. 14 at the following locations:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Ludlow Elementary School, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Mount Holly Elementary School, 150 School St., in Mount Holly, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The West Hill Dam site is not open to the public, but breakfast will be served June 22 to Aug. 7, from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at West Hill Dam, located at 239 West Hill Rd. in Ludlow.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax 202-690-7442; or email program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.