Three students awarded Andover Scholarship

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee is pleased to award scholarships to three graduating high school seniors in 2023. Each of these impressive students has demonstrated both a love of and service to the Andover community, in addition to completing their high school studies.

Greta Bernier is a Green Mountain Union High School graduate who will attend the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, and will focus her studies on marine biology and geology, with the goal of becoming an educator.

Maisen LaPrise is a Bellows Falls High School graduate who will continue her studies at the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing in Waynesboro, Va., with the goal of improving her artistic blacksmithing skills.

Brodie Massey is a Green Mountain Union High School graduate who will attend Vermont State University, Randolph (formerly Vermont Technical College) to study diesel power technology, with the goal of improving his knowledge for a career as a diesel mechanic. For Brodie’s Eagle Scout project, he built new information boxes for Andover’s three cemeteries.

The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering scholarships since the mid-1990s to outstanding Andover high school seniors who are continuing their education in colleges, universities, and trade schools. The committee raises money for scholarships primarily through a fundraising letter. To date, this community support has helped 68 of our young high school graduates take the next step in their education.

The Andover Scholarship Fund is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. If you wish to donate to the scholarship fund, please send your contribution to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.

The scholarship committee, whose members are Charlene Huyler, Maddy Bodin, and Carmen Macchia, wishes the three scholarship recipients, and all of Andover’s high school graduates, success.