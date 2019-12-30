The Collaborative announces $1,500 Refuse to Use scholarship program

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Collaborative is pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity beginning Dec. 17, 2019 and running through March 15, 2020. Eligible students are graduating high school seniors who have participated in the Refuse to Use program and complete their senior year in the RTU program.

To help participating Refuse to Use students with their future education plans, The Collaborative is awarding a $1,500 scholarship. Eligible students may apply at www.thecollaborative.us/refuse-to-use.

“Young people are faced with difficult decisions around substance use every day,” says Maryann Morris, executive director at The Collaborative. “The Collaborative has long been invested in making sure young people have the tools and support to make more healthy choices. And we hope those tools help them as they build their future. We are so excited to roll out a scholarship that supports young people who have shown a commitment to making the healthy choice the right choice for them.”

One $1,500 scholarship will be awarded based on the student’s RTU participation and their scholarship application. The application process opened Dec. 17, 2019 at www.thecollaborative.us/refuse-to-use and concludes March 15, 2020. The award winner will be announced no later than April 1, 2020.