T&G School District distributes annual reports

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Annual reports for the Taconic & Green (T&G) School District are now available as voters prepare for the March 7 election. The documents lay out line-by-line information on proposed spending, show the step-by-step calculation of possible tax rates, provide answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs), and much more.

The Taconic & Green Annual Report has been prepared for residents of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston. It can be picked up at the T&G Schools, local libraries, and town offices.

Annual reports are available at the BRSU Central Office located at 6378 Route 7A in Sunderland. You can also call the BRSU Office for a hard copy at 802-362-2452 and it will be mailed to you.

Finally, electronic versions of the Reports are available online at www.BRSU.org. Just click on the annual report button on the homepage.

The school district will also hold a public in-person annual meeting ahead of the March 7 voting by Australian ballot. School Board members and staff will be available to respond to questions from the public.

T&G’s Annual Meeting will be held at the Currier Memorial School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.