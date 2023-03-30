Terrier Hall of Fame nominations open

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Terrier Hall of Fame Nominations Are Now Open.

“The Terrier Hall of Fame is proud to announce that we are seeking nominations for our 2023 class. Nominations are open through May 15. We are looking to honor individuals who have ‘Demonstrated Outstanding Contributions To The Proud Terrier Tradition.’ The nominee must be a graduate from BFUHS or BFHS that has been out of school for at least 10 years, or was a teacher/staff member/coach at BFUHS or BFHS for at least 10 years, or a member of the community that has given to the proud Terrier Tradition for a minimum of 10 years.”

To submit your nomination or for more information, please visit www.sites.google.com/wnesu.com/terrierhalloffame/home or email errierhalloffame@gmail.com. You may also submit your nomination on our Facebook page: Terrier Hall of Fame.

The inductees and the date and location for the induction ceremony will be announced in July.