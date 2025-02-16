Taconic and Green hosts Annual Information Meeting at Flood Brook

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Taconic and Green Regional School District (T&G) hosts its Annual Meeting at the Flood Brook School, to discuss the proposed education budget for fiscal year 2026, July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026. The T&G budget covers public spending for K-12 education for the children from nine local communities: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston. T&G is one of three school districts included in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU).

The formal session at Flood Brook starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for an informal meet and greet opportunity with board members and neighbors that will begin at 6:30 p.m. The public vote on the T&G budget and other warned articles takes place one week later, on Tuesday, March 4.

To help voters prepare for the information meeting and the election, the T&G board has published its Annual Report. The document lays out line-by-line information on proposed spending, shows the step-by-step calculation of possible tax rates, provides answers to frequently asked questions, and much more.

The report can be picked up at local libraries, town offices, and any one of the five T&G schools: Manchester Elementary Middle School, The Dorset School, Flood Brook School, Currier Memorial School, and Sunderland Elementary School. The document can also be found on the T&G District Page of the website of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, www.brsu.org. The report can also be found at drive.google.com/file/d/19OsLn_0ISvRR1PgPrn5Wl7X0A_1soi5v/view.