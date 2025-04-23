Sweethearts and Heroes comes to Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – An amazing duo of superheroes without capes, including a Purple Heart recipient who has published a children’s book, will descend upon Ludlow and teach students how to activate compassion, empathy, and hope in their classrooms and beyond.

With support from a Benson’s Chevrolet, Sweethearts & Heroes will be at Ludlow Elementary School on Tuesday, April 29. Sweethearts & Heroes aims to prevent hopelessness, bullying, and suicide by providing dynamic, inspiring content that centers on the human interaction skills necessary for schools and other organizations to change all aspects of their culture – skills such as empathy, compassion, and teamwork.

Sweethearts & Heroes offers a profound, engaging signature presentation that calls for HOPE (hold on, possibilities exist), empathy, and action; Circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build compassion and empathy; and the BRAVE Youth Leadership System, which trains older students in bully drills that they, in turn, teach to students in lower grades, thus creating a sustainable, student-directed initiative.

During this school year, Sweethearts & Heroes started offering Train the Trainer, which teaches current educators how to weave their own Circle trainings for future hires; and the Student Teacher Empathy Program (STEP), which teaches high school students how to present Sweethearts & Heroes’ signature assemblies for students in grades K-2 and 3-5.

Sweethearts & Heroes’ central team of traveling presenters includes Tom Murphy, director and founder, of St. Albans, Vt.; Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. Rick Yarosh, a HOPE expert, Purple Heart recipient, and motivational speaker from New York, who was burned severely while serving in Iraq; and Pat Fish, BRAVE program director and Circle specialist, also of New York. Josiah McKeon and Wyatt Hackett, both of New York, also visit schools for Sweethearts & Heroes.