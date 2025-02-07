Successful ESBR Giving Tuesday

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thank you to everyone for supporting 2024’s Giving Tuesday End of Year Campaign for the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). ESBR is delighted to announce that the Matching Funds Challenge goal of $10,000 was achieved, raising $22,675 to date for this annual fundraiser. Additional donations and pledges are still gratefully being received, and it would be a disservice not to express our gratitude as well for the additional $15,000 outside of this fundraiser from an annual angel donor who has supported this cause since even before our first annual Giving Tuesday campaign. Furthermore, ESBR is grateful to include an Epic Promise Grant of $2,500 received this winter to aid transportation and technology funding.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, ESBR is able to fund many services and projects for students thanks to the charitable support from donors. These resources allow ESBR to support its students and families, who are the backbone of this community and the surrounding area. Support also enables ESBR to potentially expand its opportunities, staffing, and student enrollment. Providing a viable, affordable, and intriguing education opportunity locally remains one of ESBR’s top priorities. Thank you again to everyone for your support in this mission, you all make such a difference for these students.

Support is always welcome, whether it be funding or volunteering. Everyone is invited to get involved. Interested students and families may inquire at any time as well.