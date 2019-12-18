Students decorate Garden Club Nature Tree

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you attended the Festival of Trees in November, you may have missed seeing the Nature Tree. It’s located outside at the Pearl Street entrance to the Great Hall in Springfield. The tree will stay up until spring and is intended to provide both food and shelter for the birds throughout the winter.

The balsam tree was donated by Barb Kramer and Randy Adams and was cut and anchored by Garden Club members and husbands as part of the Festival of Trees. Ornaments and garlands to feed the birds were made by Mrs. Perkins’ second grade students at Elm Hill School with help from Mrs. Cole, Mrs. Garaffa, and Finnegan Kelley. Special thanks to Meredith Kelley for coordinating this activity.

Credit also to Courtney and Sophia Lihatsh with help from “the SAMM’s Club” for making the pinecone and birdseed ornaments. Thanks to all for feeding our feathered friends!

If your class or scout troop would like to add more edible ornaments to the Nature Tree in Springfield, please email jeank@sover.net.