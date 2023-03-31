STEM science camps at ESBR

LUDLOW, Vt. – STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) science camps will be available this summer through the Expeditionary School at Black River’s (ESBR’s) partnership with the New Hampshire Academy of Science. There will be two separate weeklong camps open for registration.

These camps feature hands-on learning opportunities in the science fields, and as previewed at our open house earlier in March, where the students showcased their projects, it is clear how much they have taken to the STEM subjects. All interested students are welcome.

To register or for more information about the two camp opportunities go to our website www.esblackriver.org/summer-learning-2023.

Please feel free to spread the word to any interested student learner. We are honored to host these upcoming camps.