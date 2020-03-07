Springfield wrestling put forth best effort at State Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s varsity wrestlers trekked to Bennington last weekend for the two-day State Championship Varsity Tournament. The seven-man team went in strong and steady with each wrestler putting forth some of his best effort of the season.

David Rigney and Bryan Stafford each placed a solid sixth place, and senior Brandon Bennett nailed a pair of strong wins to place fourth in the state of Vermont at his weight class. Tim Amsden had a nail-biter of a match, prevailing against a long-time foe from Otter Valley. Senior Skylar Wallace wrapped up his varsity career with some excellent matches. Both Logan Webster and Cole Wright each chalked up a win.

Head Coach Don Beebe is extremely proud of all the boys, as are coaches David Wright, John Stafford Jr., and Bradley Bennett. The team wishes to thank all the coaches as well as Manages Tanya Clark and Angela Ferland; the load doesn’t lighten as the K-6 team is just getting their tournament season underway and continues until late April.

Sincere thanks also go to the many dedicated parents who support the wrestlers for months on end – special appreciation to Dale Ferland and Chester Clark for recording and assisting in every way possible and to many more who provide rides for wrestlers, food for tournaments, a cheering section for each and every kid on the team, and so much more.

Stay tuned to the wrestling action as the youth team rocks the mats all around the state. Many photos and videos are posted to the team’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpfldVTWrestling.