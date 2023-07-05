Springfield to standardize school start times

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield School District (SSD) will standardize daily start and end times beginning next school year, 2023-2024.

On June 12, the Springfield School Board voted to change when schools start and end beginning in the fall of 2023. The changes mean elementary school students begin earlier, while middle and high schools start later.

Research from the National Sleep Foundation states that children need approximately nine hours of sleep per night. Students who get enough sleep can learn and pay attention better than those who do not. In addition, they can better manage stress and anxiety when well-rested.

Before the change, a survey went out to staff and the community. While mostly positive, some had questions about the benefits of the schedule change. Having a later start time for adolescent-aged students and an earlier start time for the youngest students aligns with research, allowing students to remain focused and attentive throughout their learning day. The new timing will allow for more collaboration between buildings, vertically and horizontally, for staff and professional development, which could only work with the secondary staff previously as their start and end times were closer than with the elementary. The new times allow students to take another class after attending the River Valley Technical Center. Athletes would not miss out on class time for away games, as Thursday will take precedence when scheduling. Since not all away games will occur on Thursdays, it does give the high school the flexibility to add an enrichment course at the end of the day, allowing for an opportunity to receive additional support. It would ensure that athletes would have core content. The All 4 One program will be operating on Thursdays, and shared that the time change would allow for expanding clubs at all levels, with anticipated increased participation.

Board members were in favor of the shift, noting the potential it had to improve student outcomes and allow the district to align in a way that it has not been able to in the past. They approved the measure, with all five in the affirmative.

Under the new time change, all Springfield School District students will begin their day at 8 a.m., and be released at 2:45 p.m. every day next year except Thursdays, when students will start their day at 8 a.m. and be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. This will replace the monthly half days for aligned professional development and coordination of a guaranteed and viable curriculum time. There will be some staggered drop off and pick up times at each school, to accommodate parents who need to pick children up at multiple schools. Adjusting the bus schedule is underway, and more information will be coming. SSD will send information regarding the time change in the Cosmos Nation newsletters, and on the website for pre-planning purposes.