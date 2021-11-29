Springfield Schools PTA hosts celebrates successful fall fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Schools PTA recently competed their inaugural fundraiser of the 2021-2022 school year, a catalog sale featuring local favorite Halladay’s Harvest Barn. With the help of students and families from Elm Hill and Union Street Schools, the SSPTA exceeded their fundraising goal, earning a profit of over $4,600. The order was the largest in Halladay’s fundraising history.

The top selling students were fourth grader Penelope Daniels and kindergartner Jameson Clapperton, who each took home a $50 cash prize. Profits will go towards various classroom support initiatives, including the keystone Snack Tote program, which provides healthy snacks to students facing food insecurity at home.

The successful fundraiser was a bright spot in another school year punctuated by the pandemic. With many parents facing time-consuming challenges, membership numbers are down far below the pre-pandemic average. Meetings are still being held online, and SSPTA leadership remains hopeful that in-person meetings, which include childcare for all attendees, can resume this spring.

Perhaps most notably, Covid concerns and restrictions have once again prompted cancellation of the much beloved “Breakfast with Santa” holiday event. However, SSPTA is currently strategizing an alternate activity to celebrate the season with students and staff.

The Springfield Schools PTA provides support to students and staff at Springfield’s primary and elementary schools. Meetings take place virtually via Google Meet and take place on the second Wednesday of each month, and new members are always welcome. Updates can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/SpringfieldSchoolsPTA. For more information, please contact PTA@ssdvt.org.