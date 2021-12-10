Springfield School District receives community grant

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield School District has received a grant of $4,995 from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and a grant from RiseVT of $3,107 to support nutrition education in Springfield elementary classrooms.

Springfield School District’s Wellness Committee recognized the need to expand nutrition education, especially for our youngest students. This funding will expand nutrition education to elementary students in Springfield. To kick it off, ToBe Fit – a 45-minute, fun-filled and interactive juggling nutrition magician performance – will be coming to Elm Hill and Union Street Schools Dec. 8.

Schools will receive a resource kit filled with printable activity sheets, lesson plans, and online learning to extend nutrition education throughout the year. Students will also be provided a Passport to Fresh Adventures, encouraging students and their families to try foods that may be new to them. Classroom learning combined with experiencing healthful foods lays the foundation for lifelong healthy eating, the strongest predictor of living a disease-free life.

“We are very happy to receive this funding from the Center for Nutrition Studies’ Community Grant and RiseVT, which will allow us to provide food literacy education to children in our area,” said Dr. Missy Wilkins, Director of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment.

Learn more at www.nutritionstudies.org or www.risevt.org.