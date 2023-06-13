Springfield Elks Lodge announces scholarship recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 are proud to announce the following 2023 lodge scholarship recipients, who exemplify academic achievement, leadership, and community service. Each of these students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 towards their education expenses.

Thomas Czwakiel, a high school senior at Springfield High School, will be attending Keene State College for secondary education with a concentration in social studies. Thomas’ parents are Bruce and Lisa Czwakiel from Springfield, Vt.

Emma Dana, a high school senior at Springfield High School, will be attending Carnegie Mellon University for Architecture. Emma’s Mother is Susan Dana of North Springfield, Vt., and her father is Brian Dana of Cavendish, Vt.

Marlayna King, a high school senior at Green Mountain Union High School, will be attending the University of Vermont and majoring in psychological sciences. Marlayna’s parents are Carrie and Gary King from Chester, Vt.

Congratulations to them and all our surrounding high school graduating seniors.