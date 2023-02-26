Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 awards first “Student of the Month”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The members of Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 are proud to announce that they have established a “Student of the Month” program at Springfield High School through the cooperation of Principal Bindy Harthorn and her staff.

This program rewards students through a rubric system that focuses on participation, respect, integrity, dependability, and engagement.

The first award went to freshmen Brandon Bauer, who filled all the qualities of the above description. Brandon is the son of Kerri and David Shambo. The teacher who nominated Brandon remarked that he contributes constructively in the classroom and shares relevant information and ideas. He demonstrates self respect and respect for adults and peers in the community. He can act responsibly and take ownership for decisions and actions. He is prepared for class and he completes assignments and assessments; and if necessary, revises work in a timely manner. He continues to stay on task and work efficiently. The teacher who nominated Bran remarked, “he is a hard worker and always helps out his peers when he finishes a task early.”

He is interested in basketball and hopes to try out next year for the SHS team. His hobbies are the culinary program, basketball, and hanging with friends. Favorite classes are Math and Phys. Ed. He has passed all subjects with high achievement.

The Springfield Elks members would like to congratulate Brandon Bauer for being the first recipient of the Springfield Elks’ “Student of the Month,” program.

Caption for attached photo; Shown is Brando Bauer, the first Springfield Elks’ January “Student of the Month” award and Mike Gunn, Secretary of the Elks. Photo provided.