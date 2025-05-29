Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 announces Americanism essay winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s seventh and eighth grade divisions of the Americanism essay contest for students at Riverside Middle School. The theme for this essay was “What does patriotism mean to me?”

Participants must submit an essay not to be more than 300 words in length, which must be typed or legibly printed in ink, and submitted as written by the entrant.

The winners for Lodge 1560 were: first place, seventh grade division, Teagan Simoneau; first place, eighth grade division, Weston Peck; and second place, eighth grade division, Leslie “Tate” Simoneau.

Their essays were submitted to the Vermont State Elks Association’s Americanism committee to represent our lodge in the state judging portion of this contest. In the state judging round, the first place winner from each division continues to represent the State of Vermont in the national judging contest.

While our lodge did not have a first place winner, we are immensely proud to announce that Teagan Simoneau did finish in second place in the seventh grade division for the state contest.