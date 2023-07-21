Springfield Elks April Student of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 announced their Student of the Month for April was senior Tim Jackson of Springfield, Class of 2023. He is the son of Debra and William Jackson. He has two sisters, Megan and Tiffany.

The teachers who chose him remarked that he has been a leader in the classroom and on the unified basketball team. Tim is always willing to work with other students, and to lend a helpful hand to staff. He is someone on whom they rely on a daily basis in the classroom. Tim joined the unified basketball team this year, and he has been a wonderful addition. He helps his teammates on and off the court. The team voted him a captain, which shows the other students trust in him. It has been a pleasure to watch Mr. Jackson’s growth these past four years.

He says his favorite subject was Math. His interests outside of school would be work as he is employed at Shaw’s in their grocery department, and was recently promoted to assistant grocery manager. Basketball is his passion, and he hopes to do some coaching later in life.