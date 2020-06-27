Springfield Elks announces scholarship winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 takes great pleasure in announcing the recipients of this year’s lodge scholarships. The scholarships attracted over 40 applicants from Green Mountain Union and Springfield high schools and the three awards totaled $3,000.

The 2020 lodge winners:

Abigail Williams, GMUHS, parents Thomas and Adrienne Williams; attending Norwich University

Zoe Svec, GMUHS, parents Jeffrey and Wendy Svec, attending Duke University

Rileigh Thomas, GMUHS, parents Marc Thomas and Lisa Roberts, attending UVM

The Springfield Elks Lodge also participates in the Elks National Most Valuable Scholar scholarship program. This scholarship program awards over $2.5 million in college scholarships at the national and state levels. Local lodge recipients will receive awards totaling $9,000.

The 2020 MVS & VEA State winners:

Angelae Wunderle, GMUHS, parents Scott Wunderle and Jana Bryan

Laurel King, GMUHS, parents Gary and Carrie King

Madison Wilson, GMUHS, parents Matthew and Amber Wilson

If you are interested in these scholarships or have questions about the application process, please contact your school’s guidance office or Jacqueline Driscoll-Page, 1560 lodge scholarship chairperson, at jedriscoll@hotmail.com.