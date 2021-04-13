Springfield Elks 1560 annual dictionary handout

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 didn’t let Covid-19 get the best of them. Annually, the lodge presents all third graders at Union Street School with an Elks dictionary. This year was no different as they presented 79 students with their Elks books. A couple of students remarked how their siblings had received them in previous years and they were waiting for their turn.

The presentation was held outdoors and only two students from three third grade classes could be out there. This was around the 15th year the Springfield Elks have presented students with these dictionaries.