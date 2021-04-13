Springfield Elks 1560 annual dictionary handout

Elks give Union Street School third graders dictionaries
From left to right: Whitney Johnson, Janey Whipple, Aidan Currie, Kensley McLeod, Ben Ouelette, and Riley McAllister. In back are Elks members: Victor Baskevich, Gloria Gunn, Exalted Ruler Carolee Murchie, and Eugene Siliski. Photo provided

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 didn’t let Covid-19 get the best of them. Annually, the lodge presents all third graders at Union Street School with an Elks dictionary. This year was no different as they presented 79 students with their Elks books. A couple of students remarked how their siblings had received them in previous years and they were waiting for their turn.

The presentation was held outdoors and only two students from three third grade classes could be out there. This was around the 15th year the Springfield Elks have presented students with these dictionaries.

