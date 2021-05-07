Spring sports schedule, May 13-22

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 13 –

Baseball –

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 14 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15 –

Baseball –

Springfield at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Otter Valley at Springfield, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 17 –

Baseball –

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Softball –

Burr & Burton at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 18 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Burr & Burton at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Rutland at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 –

Baseball –

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Softball –

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 20 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Mount St. Joseph at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21 –

Ultimate Frisbee –

Brattleboro at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 11 a.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 5 p.m.