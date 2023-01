SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Saturday, Jan. 14, the Springfield Elks hosted the Southern Vermont Elks hoop shoot at the former Park Street School gym. Chairman Victor Baskevich and his Elks helpers welcomed participants from Bennington, Bratleboro, and Rutland Lodges.

Each lodge sent six shooters age’s 8 and 9, 10 and 11, and 12 and 13, boys and girls in each age group. Trophies, and a trip to the Vermont Elks State Hoop Shoot in Barre, Vt., on Jan. 28 went to each first place winner.