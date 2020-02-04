RVTC Level I students earn American Welding Society certification

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Students in Mitch Sidd’s Industrial Trades Level I class, tested for their 1G, D1.1 Structural Welding Certification from the American Welding Society Friday, Jan. 17. Eleven of the 13 students who tested earned the certification. “This is a difficult certification and usually students aren’t ready to test for it until the second year of the program. All of the students who tested put in a lot of effort and deserve to be recognized,” Sidd said.

The River Valley Technical Center offers the opportunity to earn Industry Recognized Credentials in all of their programs. The benefits of industry-recognized credentials are many. High school and postsecondary career and tech ed programs that lead to associate degrees, certificates, and IRCs can help young people find skilled employment and give them the option of later returning to school for a higher degree. Employers also benefit from a more highly skilled workforce with certifiable skills. To learn more about the River Valley Technical Center or Industrial Trades Program, please visit www.rvtc.org or call us at 802-885-8300.