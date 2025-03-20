Rotary District 7870 Janice H. McElroy Scholarship Program

REGION – The Rotary Club of Springfield is pleased to announce a districtwide scholarship in memory of Janice H. McElroy, who served as Rotary District 7870 governor in 2011-2012, and was instrumental in securing a Rotary International grant of $412,000 to help southern Vermont rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Irene. This scholarship is made possible due to donations from friends, colleagues, and Rotary Clubs throughout the District 7870.

Prior to her death in 2014, McElroy requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for nontraditional students. It will be awarded to a person who is 21 years of age or older, and has completed high school or earned a G.E.D. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduating from high school and full-time college attendance, or a record of part-time college for three years after graduating from high school. The scholarship can be used for expenses at a four-year or a two-year college, or for another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program. The scholarship award will be a minimum of $1,000.

Applications may be obtained by visiting the Springfield Rotary Club website, www.springfieldvtrotary.org. Applications need to be completed and received no later than May 15. The selected recipient will be notified in late May, and will be presented the award at a Rotary event soon.

The 60 Rotary Clubs of District 7870 are business and professional leaders who volunteer their expertise, compassion, and power to improve communities at home and abroad in more than 200 countries and geographic regions. They are part of Rotary International, a worldwide service and humanitarian organization promoting high ethical business and professional standards, increasing communication among peoples, and making our world a better place in which to live. Rotary International’s overall goal is to help build goodwill, understanding, and peace. The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members, who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.