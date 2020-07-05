PlayWorks Child Center stays connected and plans for the future

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – PlayWorks Child Center has been spending time connecting with families each week since closing in mid-March. From virtual circle times on Zoom, to sending home fun activity bags, to sharing educational activities, songs, and video updates on Facebook, the PlayWorks’ teachers have been committed to keeping a strong social connection during a difficult time of physical distancing.

As the school year came to an end, the staff knew they could not say goodbye without seeing their students in person, so they held a very successful reverse parade, which included a drive-through graduation for the 14 preschool students headed to kindergarten in the fall. Each graduate received the full experience, complete with cap, gown and diploma.

PlayWorks Child Center has been working diligently to balance the needs of their staff and community with the safety requirements associated with COVID-19. There is no official opening date for bringing students back into the building, but they are planning to have a phased approach to opening when the time is right. They hope to offer some limited childcare by the end of summer for families previously attending the center. PlayWorks is housed within the Springfield Area Parent Child Center building in North Springfield, which has continued to build bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers through this time of closure to the public. Visit them online at www.sapcc-vt.org for more information.