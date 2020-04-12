Ozzee Haskell is March BFUHS Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Ozzee Haskell has been named the March Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Ozzee, a junior, is the son of Casey and Misty Haskell of Bellows Falls.

Ozzee works hard academically in both regular and online classes. He puts his best efforts towards his academics and strives to do the best that he can do. Ozzee is not your traditional sit down, take the notes, and ace the test student. He is willing to take classes outside of his comfort zone to learn for the sake of learning. He is not afraid of failure because he knows if he fails he has the opportunity to learn the most. Ozzee is the student that everyone wants to see at school every day. He always has a great attitude and is always willing to give things a shot. As asset to any class or group he joins, Ozzee is a pleasure to work with and well liked by his peers and the staff at BFUHS.

Ozzee is more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. He loves being able to help out and has been an integral part of developing the 1:1 program at BFUHS this year through his knowledge and willingness to help in the Tech Department. He has helped out on so many projects behind the scenes, from clearing out old tech in the building to rebuilding new labs to creating new projects. All of these things have benefited the students and the school in general in great ways. A humble young man, Ozzee doesn’t care about the recognition; he’s just happy to help.

Ozzee has always been willing to help in the community as well. Whether it’s a neighbor who needs assistance cleaning up their yard or shoveling after a storm, or a group that needs assistance with a bake sale, Ozzee is one of the first to offer his time.

Clearly deserving of this award this month, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to honor Ozzee.