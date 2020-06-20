One Credit Union awards $7,000 in scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, announced the winners of the 2020 scholarship awards. To qualify applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union, as well as submit a 300-word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building. Each of the seven winners received $1,000. Given the challenges with the pandemic this year, seniors did not have a traditional graduation – so One Credit Union hit the road to bring a fun (and safe) surprise along with some well-earned smiles to the winners. Watch the video at www.youtu.be/LvuB2UNBIfk.

Anna Guild

Anna’s sense of community blossomed during Tropical Storm Irene, keeping her busy ever since. She coaches youth athletics as well as being editor of the yearbook. Anna, the first in her family to attend college, is enrolling at Vermont Technical College.

Annika Randall

Annika will be studying nursing at UVM in the fall. Her most impactful community experience was with Habitat for Humanity in West Virginia. Anna learned that diverse strangers can bond quickly, work harmoniously, and accomplish much – and most importantly, that a home is much more than a roof overhead.

Ashley Chamberlin

Ashley’s identity extends far beyond the typical student athlete. When a fellow student received a cancer diagnosis, Ashley and the community came together to help, financially and emotionally. Ashley will be studying at University of Southern Maine this fall.

Carly Riggen

Carly’s participation in field hockey was foundational to her understanding of teamwork. Carly also enjoys working in the Big Little program at her former elementary school. In the fall, Carly is heading to UMass Amherst.

Christina Thivierge

Christina has helped mentor younger kids through her participation in Dance Team and as a camp counselor teaching hunter safety, alongside her school studies. Christina is heading west to Grand Canyon University in Arizona to study nursing.

Riley Bashaw

Beyond fantastic grades, Riley helped to package and deliver meals to the food insecure through Rise Against Hunger, as well as donate to the local food shelf during the pandemic and support seniors during the lockdown with greeting cards. Riley plans to matriculate at Norwich University in the fall.

Tanner Brown

Tanner credits her time on the varsity soccer team for teaching her the importance of teamwork and solid communication skills. Talent alone would not have brought the team to the state finals back to back. Tanner is heading to Colby-Sawyer College at the end of the summer.

“All of these students have demonstrated their commitment to community in notable ways,” said Smith. “As they continue to invest themselves in their collegiate experiences, we are proud to invest back in them. The dividends will return to all of us!”