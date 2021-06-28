One Credit Union awards $6,000 in scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, announced the winners of the 2021 Scholarship Awards. To qualify applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union, as well as submit a 300-word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building. Each of the winners received $1,000.

Tegan LaPan

Tegan graduated from U-32 in Montpelier and plans to attend Northern Vermont University in the fall. She has championed racial equity and mental illness awareness efforts in her school.

Alexandra Hutchins

Alexandra served as Editor-In-Chief of the Green Mountain Union High School yearbook, an experience that underscored the importance of teamwork. She plans to attend Castleton State in the fall.

Bodey Towle

Despite being a seasoned athlete, Bodey branched into theater at Colchester High School, a change that shaped his views on teamwork and community building. Bodey will be studying at Gordon College in the fall.

Matthew Jachim-Gallagher

While attending Newport, N.H. High School, Matthew got involved with North Country Community Theater, where he was elected treasurer of the Advisory Board, experiencing and contributing through many roles within his community. This fall Matt will be attending Dartmouth.

Victoria Otis

Sports and community service have helped Victoria understand how communities thrive. Whether on town cleanup days, helping at the humane society, or working at a daycare, her commitment shines through. She plans to attend University of Southern Maine in the fall.

Reagan Kayhart

Reagan will be leaving Vergennes Union High School for Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall. Her respect for teamwork comes from collaborating on projects and experiencing the benefit of multiple perspectives on the overall quality of the output.

“Each year, I continue to be impressed by the level of community commitment and teamwork these kids demonstrate,” said Smith. “At One CU, we are proud to invest in these kids. We wish them the best in their collegiate experiences. The dividends will return to all of us!”