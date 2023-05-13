OMARA scholarships

REGION – Calling all graduating seniors in the Okemo Valley, OMARA is awarding two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors that have participated in winter snow sports throughout their academic career.

To apply, email omarascholarships@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, email, high school from which you are graduating, and a response to the question, “How has your participation in winter snow sports helped better prepare you for what is to come after high school?”

Applications are due by June 9.